Adèle Haenel : « La France a complètement raté le coche » de #MeToo

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Première actrice de renom à avoir dénoncé le harcèlement dans le milieu du cinéma français, Adèle Haenel appelle le gouvernement à faire davantage pour les victimes de violences sexuelles, dans son premier entretien accordé depuis son témoignage.
