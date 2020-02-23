Global  

Coronavirus: On the edge of Italy's lockdown area

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Italian police have quarantined the town of Codogno, centre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak.
Italian, Mideast outbreaks lead to more deaths [Video]Italian, Mideast outbreaks lead to more deaths

A sixth person has died in the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy it was announced on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 220. Meanwhile infections in Iran appear to be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Milan supermarket 'almost empty' amid coronavirus scare in Italy [Video]Milan supermarket 'almost empty' amid coronavirus scare in Italy

A supermarket in Milan yesterday (February 23) was nearly empty of stock as Lombardy residents have rushed for supplies amid a coronavirus scare. The filmer said: "Yesterday at approximately 8.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Venice Carnival closes as Italy battles to contain Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak

Three people infected with the coronavirus in northern Italy have died, prompting the country to put tens of thousands of citizens in lockdown and cancelling...
SBS


