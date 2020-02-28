Dieselgate: Volkswagen to pay €830 million settlement to German consumers

Five years after the Volkswagen emissions scandal began, the automaker has reached a settlement with Germany's consumer federation. The amount is a fraction of what the company was ordered to pay American consumers.

