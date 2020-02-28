Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Dieselgate: Volkswagen to pay €830 million settlement to German consumers

Dieselgate: Volkswagen to pay €830 million settlement to German consumers

Deutsche Welle Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Five years after the Volkswagen emissions scandal began, the automaker has reached a settlement with Germany's consumer federation. The amount is a fraction of what the company was ordered to pay American consumers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Volkswagen strikes 'dieselgate' compensation deal with German consumers

An important chapter in Volkswagen's years-long "dieselgate" emissions cheating saga appeared headed for a close Friday, as the German car giant agreed a...
France 24

Volkswagen reaches $900 million deal with consumers over diesel scandal

Volkswagen and a major German consumer group said on Friday that they had reached an 830 million euro ($902.04 million) agreement in a class action lawsuit over...
Reuters


Tweets about this

FinanzDK

Finanz.dk Dieselgate: Volkswagen to pay €830 million settlement to German consumers - https://t.co/tyhcJI59Hw https://t.co/6ex19FzJKZ 57 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Dieselgate: Volkswagen to pay €830 million settlement to German consumers: Five years after the… https://t.co/2fzAq1wFJV 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.