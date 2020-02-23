Global  

Climate activist Greta Thunberg hits out at the 'beautiful words' of politicans

SBS Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Politicians are offering only "beautiful words" in the face of climate change, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg has told her supporters in the UK.
News video: Greta Thunberg rallies schoolchildren in Bristol

Greta Thunberg rallies schoolchildren in Bristol 01:43

 Climate activist Greta Thunberg has rallied schoolchildren to not be silent over climate change, warning politicians that "change is coming whether you like it or not". The Swedish teenager addressed thousands of schoolchildren as she attended the 'Youth Strike 4 Climate' march in Bristol. Report by...

Greta Thunberg sends message to British schoolchildren in Bristol [Video]Greta Thunberg sends message to British schoolchildren in Bristol

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg has told British children at a climate rally: "We will not be silenced because we are the change."

'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally [Video]'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally

Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming climate cataclysm. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg to take part in protest one hour away from Gloucester

Students from across the country will be holding a climate strike on Friday and Greta Thunberg will be standing with them.
Stroud Life

Greta met Malala: young activists pictured together in Oxford

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg met Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at Britain's University of Oxford on Tuesday and posed for a photo together.
Reuters India Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBangkok PostUSATODAY.comCTV NewsSeattle Times

