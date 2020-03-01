Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Greta Thunberg: Canadian Police Refuse to Investigate Sexually Suggestive Sticker With Teen Activist

Greta Thunberg: Canadian Police Refuse to Investigate Sexually Suggestive Sticker With Teen Activist

RIA Nov. Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Greta Thunberg: Canadian Police Refuse to Investigate Sexually Suggestive Sticker With Teen Act… https://t.co/9wz3puUDLe 14 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Greta Thunberg: Canadian Police Refuse to Investigate Sexually Suggestive Sticker With Teen Activist… https://t.co/KwJsVIhVme 16 minutes ago

OinkTrottters

Oink Trotters "The image sparked outrage and an investigation by the Canadian federal police." Is that all it takes for the Cana… https://t.co/qASRm5zTU4 5 hours ago

notRealyBernie

Bernie Sanders Earlier this week, a sexually explicit cartoon surfaced depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and featu… https://t.co/yA8lYskSkd 7 hours ago

hotchipandlies

alex So when are the police gonna take this depiction of child pornography to court? X-Site Energy needs to be shut down… https://t.co/HKxMWdCGNZ 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.