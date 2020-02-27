Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Real Madrid win 'Clasico' to reclaim La Liga lead from Barcelona

Real Madrid win 'Clasico' to reclaim La Liga lead from Barcelona

France 24 Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid showed their character by beating Barcelona 2-0 in Sunday's top-of-the-table 'Clasico', leapfrogging their rivals at the La Liga summit after a week in which their pride had taken a beating at home and in Europe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support

Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support 01:24

 Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid are in a delicate situation as they prepare to host Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Setien: 'I don’t trust the bad moment of Real Madrid, for them it is a vital game' [Video]Setien: "I don’t trust the bad moment of Real Madrid, for them it is a vital game"

Setien says Clasico is a vital gane for Real Madrid

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:59Published

FIFA 20 Predicts EL CLASICO! [Video]FIFA 20 Predicts EL CLASICO!

Real Madrid welcome Barcelona to the Bernabeu with the winners set to go top of La Liga.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid win ‘Clasico’ to reclaim La Liga lead from Barcelona


Indian Express

El Clasico: F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton backs Barca to win against Real Madrid

La Liga giants FC Barcelona will be travelling to the Spanish capital for a potential title-deciding El Clasico against Real Madrid.
DNA Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

uneworab11

🤍เมื่อซีนาดองมา แกเร็ธก็คง… RT @IntChampionsCup: 🇧🇷@viniciusjr became the first teenager to score in #ElClasico since Leo Messi and drove @realmadriden to victory. ht… 13 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Real Madrid win ‘Clasico’ to reclaim La Liga lead from Barcelona https://t.co/BPNGohK7GS https://t.co/Ije2cpuw79 38 minutes ago

the_expressnews

The Express News Real Madrid win “Clasico’’ to reclaim La Liga lead from Barca https://t.co/RADdo84rpF https://t.co/vcfnRfNGMr 46 minutes ago

perrygold93

perrygold Real Madrid win “Clasico” to reclaim La Liga lead from Barca https://t.co/pnRSZr5h8c https://t.co/Veka1JgyWp 52 minutes ago

Newsvergeonline

Newsverge Real Madrid win “Clasico” to reclaim La Liga lead from Barca https://t.co/vQ6pFWZ43J https://t.co/iLYWXXGded 52 minutes ago

DEagleOnline

The Eagle Online Real Madrid win ‘Clasico’ to reclaim La Liga lead from Barca https://t.co/eLXZSRc8mc https://t.co/D3XyATtS4J 1 hour ago

current_go

GoCurrent Real Madrid win ‘Clasico’ to reclaim La Liga lead from Barcelona https://t.co/nwnR1qfVxw https://t.co/drfw1Us1Cb 1 hour ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @IExpressSports: Vinicius Jr scored the opener in the 71st minute with a strike that deflected off Pique, flummoxing goalkeeper Ter Steg… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.