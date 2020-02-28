Global  

‘Losing €1billion a month’: Coronavirus hits European tourism

France 24 Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Across Europe, normally bustling tourist sites have seen visitor numbers plummet amid fears over the coronavirus epidemic. On Monday, the EU’s industry chief said the tourism sector was losing around €1 billion a month because of the virus.
News video: SWFL tourism address Coronavirus fears.

SWFL tourism address Coronavirus fears. 02:38

 The Collier County Tourism Bureau address Coronavirus fears and ways they are monitoring the virus.

Live: Coronavirus denting European tourism revenue by €1 billion per month

As the number of countries with coronavirus cases climbs past 50, and public health authorities and economic powers worldwide continue to coordinate in response,...
France 24

Coronavirus costs EUR1 billion per month to European tourism, Germany confirms 150 cases

FXstreet.com

