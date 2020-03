Toymaker Mattel has launched its new collection of Barbie, featuring female sporting role models ahead of International Women's Day. The line-up includes British world champion 200-metre sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, captain of the French soccer team Amandine Henry, German long jump world champion Malaika Mihambo and Tyrkish paralympic swimmer Sumeyye Boyaci.

