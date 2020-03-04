Indian Farmers Bury Themselves Neck Deep in Rajasthan's Hot Sand to Protest Land Acquisition Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Biswajit Gogoi RT @SputnikInt: Indian farmers bury themselves neck deep in Rajasthan's hot sand to protest land acquisition https://t.co/HrFglFJiMk 5 hours ago Sputnik Indian farmers bury themselves neck deep in Rajasthan's hot sand to protest land acquisition https://t.co/HrFglFJiMk 6 hours ago MEDIAonINDIA Indian Farmers Bury Themselves Neck Deep in Rajasthan's Hot Sand to Protest Land Acquisition https://t.co/DnCrrSv3mv https://t.co/FM4O26L4O5 6 hours ago 🇮🇳 Dipak Indian 🇮🇳 RT @mvmeet: During election, Congress said it'll wave off farm loans But now farmers are forced to commit suicide! In Cong ruled Rajastha… 1 day ago GiriS RT @OpIndia_com: Rajasthan: Farmers take 'samadhi' and bury themselves neck-deep in ground to protest against land acquisition https://t.co… 1 day ago #JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. Dr @Swamy39 21 farmers in Rajasthan bury themselves neck-deep in ground to protest against land acquisition - The N… https://t.co/GitV1UuRki 3 days ago Shivam Urkude Farmers in Rajasthan Village Bury Themselves Neck-Deep in Ground To Protest Against Land Acquisition | Earth Indian https://t.co/eJ6KnlMvBw 3 days ago