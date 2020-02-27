Nearly 90 percent of world population biased against women, UN study finds
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Nearly 90 percent of the world's population – of every gender – holds some prejudice against women, according to a UN study published Thursday, ahead of International Women's Day.
Two-thirds of mothers want to throw a "period party" for their daughters to boost their sense of empowerment. A "period party" is a small celebration of a girl's first menstrual cycle to foster a positive association around periods and to 66% of women, it's a concept they've never heard of...
MISBEHAVIOUR movie - The Real Women Who Changed Miss World
Learn more about the real-life events of the 1970 Miss World Competition, and the Miss World contestants that helped inspire the story behind..