Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > EU-Turkey migration deal is 'dead,' warns Greek PM

EU-Turkey migration deal is 'dead,' warns Greek PM

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A deal to stop irregular migrants from entering the EU through Turkey has collapsed, according to Greece's prime minister. Tens of thousands of migrants hoping to enter the EU have gathered at the Greek-Turkish border.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

EU-Turkey refugee deal 'in serious danger' after Ankara move [Video]EU-Turkey refugee deal 'in serious danger' after Ankara move

EU-Turkey refugee deal 'in serious danger' after Ankara move

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EU-Turkey deal is 'dead' because of Ankara, Mitsotakis tells CNN

EU-Turkey deal is 'dead' because of Ankara, Mitsotakis tells CNNA landmark agreement signed between Turkey and the European Union in 2016 to curb irregular migration into the bloc via Greece has collapsed because of Ankara's...
WorldNews

EU, Turkey to review migrant deal as refugees remain in limbo near Greek border

The European Union and Turkey agreed to review a four-year-old deal on managing migrants and refugees in an effort to settle a dispute that sent thousands of...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

rogue_corq

Unindicted Corq Conspirator EU-Turkey migration deal is 'dead,' warns Greek PM https://t.co/Vn8GhBNhkT 1 hour ago

kursadturksen

Kursad Turksen EU-Turkey migration deal is 'dead,' warns Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis https://t.co/VCMFAda1Ss 8 hours ago

Warlock19947

Graham Warwick EU-Turkey migration deal is 'dead,' warns Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis https://t.co/oswQ2oH2TI 9 hours ago

GiselleLagon

Giselle Lara RT @triandafyllidou: “Turk army say ‘Go to the border.’ When we cross Greek border, Greece army take our money, mobile (phones) and say: ‘G… 15 hours ago

Suchindranath

Suchindranath Aiyer Greece: Deal with Turkey is dead. Is this the fault of Islam or those who do deals with Islam without having studie… https://t.co/Xu2RKMsJbB 19 hours ago

RichardJGoode

Richard J Goode RT @Pucemargine: Migration deal between EU and Turkey is dead - Greek PM | Ahval https://t.co/AtzVY4zcWJ via @ahval_en 1 day ago

edvis93

Edvinas Maleckas RT @LetUnityBlossom: EU-Turkey migration deal is 'dead,' warns Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis https://t.co/TVHHYhDlnT 1 day ago

sheilaballarano

Cinema Seven Films RT @sheilaballarano: @euronews @TheEuropeCenter @iicmessico America : a waldorf astoria issue  Sheila Ballarano Euronews English34 mins · T… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.