Australians hold silent protest as MH17 trial begins in the Hague

SBS Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Australian relatives of the victims who died in the MH17 plane disaster have staged a silent protest outside the Russian embassy in the Hague, on the first day of the MH17 trial. Four people are facing charges for their involvement in the shooting down of flight MH17, killing 298 people.
