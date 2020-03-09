Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Coronavirus: 'Italy lockdown cut me off from my husband'

Coronavirus: 'Italy lockdown cut me off from my husband'

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Kaila Haines has been cut off from her husband due to Italy's efforts to contain the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus in Italy: 16 million people under forced quarantine

Coronavirus in Italy: 16 million people under forced quarantine 02:22

 People rushed to escape northern Italy after a draft of the quarantine order was leaked.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People [Video]Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People The region of Lombardy, including its capital Milan, and 14 other provinces will be on lockdown until April 3. Daily..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

NIH Director Says Millions of Americans Could be Quarantined Over Coronavirus [Video]NIH Director Says Millions of Americans Could be Quarantined Over Coronavirus

NIH Director Says Millions of Americans Could be Quarantined Over Coronavirus Dr. Anthony Fauci made the comment while making rounds on news programs over the weekend. Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Fox..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Confusion in Italy over coronavirus lockdown

Confusion has hit northern Italy over who can go where and under what circumstances on the first business day since the government locked down a vast area with...
Belfast Telegraph

Australians among more than 60 million people affected by Italy coronavirus lockdown

As Italy becomes the first country to declare an unprecedented nationwide lockdown amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Australians in Italy say they don't...
SBS Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS NewsBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.