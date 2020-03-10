Valencia 3-4 Atalanta (4-8 agg): Josip Ilicic scores four as Serie A side cruise through

Kevin Hughes RT @tirnaog09: The only 'fan' at the Valencia vs Atalanta game last night was the statue of Vicente Navaro, a lifelong fan who despite losi… 9 seconds ago Zonbola RT @FootballFactly: Atalanta fans who paid for tickets against Valencia tonight in the Champions League will be donating the refunded ticke… 9 seconds ago Volqx Son In-Law RT @Teghte: Atalanta slapping Valencia Leipzig slapping Tottenham EPL is a famers league cancels La Liga is a farmers league Let everybo… 22 seconds ago Pikka RT @muddassirjourno: Atalanta are 6-2(!) up against Valencia on aggregate, but watch Los Che turn into peak Brazil against Real Madrid late… 1 minute ago 37 RT @101ULTRAS: 🇪🇺 Valencia vs Atalanta 10/03/2020 Valencia fans in front of Mestalla despite their match against Atalanta tonight being pl… 2 minutes ago Jannik Hansen RT @101ULTRAS: Atalanta ultras donate 40000€ to local hospitals to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak using cash they would have spent… 2 minutes ago Susanto Ginanjar RT @FutbolBible: 🇮🇹 Atalanta fans who paid for tonight's tickets against Valencia in the Champions League will be donating the refunded tic… 2 minutes ago Martins 🇵🇹 🇸🇻 RT @TalkingLaLiga: Valencia fan Vicente Navarro was immortalised as a statue in Mestalla after following the club until his death, despite… 3 minutes ago