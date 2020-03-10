Global  

Valencia 3-4 Atalanta (4-8 agg): Josip Ilicic scores four as Serie A side cruise through

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Atalanta ease into the Champions League quarter-finals as Josip Ilicic scores four times against Valencia, in a game played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
