Coronavirus: Schools and colleges to close in Republic of Ireland

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Schools and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus

Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus 00:46

 Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to try to prevent the spread of the infection.

Pittsburgh Colfax Closed Thursday Due To Possible Coronavirus Exposure [Video]Pittsburgh Colfax Closed Thursday Due To Possible Coronavirus Exposure

Pittsburgh Public Schools closed Pittsburgh Colfax due to a student possibly being exposed to coronavirus from a relative outside of school, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes [Video]Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes

Several schools in the area, including colleges, are canceling in-person classes and switching to online learning amid the spread of coronavirus, KDKA's Nicole Ford gives the latest details.

Coronavirus leads Ireland to shut all schools, colleges and childcare facilities

Coronavirus leads Ireland to shut all schools, colleges and childcare facilitiesLeo Varadkar has announced that all schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland will close until March 29
Wales Online

Coronavirus: Republic of Ireland to close schools and colleges

Schools and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News

