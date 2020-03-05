Spain's coronavirus toll surges as Real Madrid go into quarantine, La Liga suspended
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Real Madrid went into quarantine on Thursday as La Liga announced Spain's top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus, as the country’s toll from the disease has soared to nearly 3,000 cases -- quadrupling in more than three days -- with 87 deaths. A cabinet member is amongst those infected.
Schools and universities were closed in Madrid on Wednesday as the government took measures to address the spread of the new coronavirus. Hospitals were busy, with some people wearing masks on departing the Jimenez Diaz Hospital.