Germany's Angela Merkel calls for people to avoid social contact as coronavirus deaths mount

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for the cancellation of all unnecessary public events after the coronavirus claimed three more lives in Germany on Thursday. The virus is an 'unfamiliar challenge,' she said.
