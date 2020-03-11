Global  

'Planet of the Apes?' Hundreds of Monkeys Brawl Over 'Single Banana' in Thailand – Video

‘Planet of the Apes?’ Hundreds of Monkeys Brawl Over 'Single Banana' in Thailand – Video

RIA Nov. Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
News video: Hundreds of starving wild monkeys fight over a single piece of food in Thailand

Hundreds of starving wild monkeys fight over a single piece of food in Thailand 01:30

 This is the astonishing moment hundreds of starving wild monkeys scramble for a single piece of food because of the coronavirus outbreak. The primates are normally well fed by tourists in the city of Lopburi, central Thailand, but visitors have plummeted because of the virus sweeping the...

