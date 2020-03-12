Global  

As EU borders are shut, frontier workers feel the pain

Deutsche Welle Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
EU states are closing borders and stepping up health checks on cross-border workers to fight the spread of coronavirus. Severe labor shortages in critical industries are expected if quarantine measures are increased.
