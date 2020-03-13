Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

RIA Nov. Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: President Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus, Unveils Plan

Watch: President Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus, Unveils Plan 08:51

 In an address to the nation Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stocks Surge Higher After President Trump Declares State of Emergency [Video]Stocks Surge Higher After President Trump Declares State of Emergency

After President Trump declared a state of emergency, stocks soared higher into the close. For long-term investors, the answer is simple: buy stocks.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:17Published

Watch: Trump Officially Declares National Emergency [Video]Watch: Trump Officially Declares National Emergency

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Declares National Emergency Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

By Steve Herman U.S. President Donald Trump said he is declaring a national emergency, invoking the Stafford Act to allow more federal aid to stream to...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •The AgeReutersDelawareonlineFOXNews.comNYTimes.comReuters IndiaCBS 2MediaiteBBC NewsSydney Morning Herald

Wall Street rebound loses steam on report Trump to declare emergency

A rebound on Wall Street on Friday fizzled out following reports that President Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency to tackle the rapidly...
Reuters


Tweets about this

maymaranya

90’sssssssssssssssss RT @BBCBreaking: US President Donald Trump declares national emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of coronavirus https://t.co/OG1h… 2 seconds ago

deeifjd

Brown Skin Judy🍫🍑 Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump declares national emergency #Coronavirus https://t.co/hrrFziZ9e8 3 seconds ago

CarrTami01

Tami Howard Carr RT @CBSDFW: President Trump declares national emergency due to coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/dwNBAnnWw1 https://t.co/1XkNLo7ov1 3 seconds ago

GabrielPia16

Gabriel🐝🖤 RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Sound half dead during Rose Garden address - Declares a National Emergency - "Two very big… 3 seconds ago

jbwentworthe

joanna Watch "Live: Trump declares National Emergency over coronavirus" on YouTube https://t.co/fdTHPkuprz 3 seconds ago

greco_james

James V Greco,Artist RT @ABC: BREAKING: Pres. Trump declares national emergency. — Opens up to $50 billion for states, territories and localities. — Calls for… 4 seconds ago

MariaLandfried

Queen Capricorn RT @MysterySolvent: OMG!!! HAHAHAHA 😂😂 Trump declares a National Emergency “two very big words”. Then suddenly he can’t read, gets flustere… 4 seconds ago

rodrigodma

Rodrigo Melo RT @HNTweets: Trump Declares National Emergency: https://t.co/VFAjG2od38 Comments: https://t.co/86LAXtyfCg 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.