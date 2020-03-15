Global  

Coronavirus: Germany partially shuts borders with 5 countries

Deutsche Welle Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, controls are back in place along Germany's borders with several of its neighbors. Exceptions are being made for commuters and the transit of goods.
News video: Coronavirus latest: Germany to close borders with five countries

Coronavirus latest: Germany to close borders with five countries 01:04

 People who commute across the border to work will still be able to cross, as will goods. However, people "without a valid reason to travel will no longer be allowed to enter and leave” Germany, said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.View on euronews

Coronavirus: Germany shuts shops and venues

Stringent new measures, including a ban on religious services, are announced to limit social contact.
BBC News

Coronavirus latest: Germany partially closes borders with 5 countries

Germany has imposed controls at its borders with France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark in an effort to combat the SARS-COV-2 pandemic. Follow DW...
Deutsche Welle


