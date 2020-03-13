Global  

Avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus symptoms, WHO says

France 24 Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The World Health Organization recommended Tuesday that people suffering COVID-19 symptoms avoid taking ibuprofen, after French officials warned that anti-inflammatory drugs could worsen effects of the virus.
 Though Colorado is hoping it can expand its testing capacity for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in coming days, only people who are at risk of the most severe infections by the virus are being prioritized for testing at the moment, the state epidemiologist said Tuesday as the case count grew to 183.

China enacted its travel ban on January 23rd, in an effort to get its arms around the spread of COVID-19. But according to Business Insider, a new study claims 86% of coronavirus infections in China..

Colorado is “chasing a ghost” when it comes to the testing of possible novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state, with many people not displaying symptoms of the virus until 3-5 days after..

The World Health Organisation is urging people who suspect they have caught the coronavirus to take paracetamol and not ibuprofen.
Coronavirus symptoms: what are they and should I see a doctor?It is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that has never been encountered before. Like other coronaviruses, it has come from animals.What are the...
