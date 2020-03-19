Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to 2,978 and frustration grew over the number of people defying a nationwide lockdown order. 👓 View full article

