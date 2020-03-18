'I'm the Only One That You Need': #100WaysWithJackson Trends Worldwide as New MV is Released

The all-new SEAT Leon is the latest vehicle to be designed and developed at SEAT's facilities in Martorell, with production also taking place on the site. The Leon has been one of the core pillars in the brand's product range accumulating more than 2.2 million sales since its introduction in 1999....
