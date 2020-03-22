Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: Self-quarantined netizens celebrate #WorldWaterDay while ‘mother Earth is shut for renovation’ https://t.co/uAjpEyPzHX 6 hours ago

Sputnik Self-quarantined netizens celebrate #WorldWaterDay while ‘mother Earth is shut for renovation’ https://t.co/uAjpEyPzHX 8 hours ago

Love Mom And Dad March 22, 2020 at 09:14AM #viral Self-Quarantined Netizens Celebrate #WorldWaterDay While ‘Mother Earth is Shut for… https://t.co/E7vuVIrTmC 8 hours ago

Le Nam Giang Self-Quarantined...Netizens...Celebrate...WorldWaterDay...Mother...Earth...Shut...Renovation... 9 hours ago

Andy Vermaut Self-Quarantined Netizens Celebrate #WorldWaterDay While ‘Mother Earth is Shut for Renovation’… https://t.co/xDZDOhAiWQ 9 hours ago