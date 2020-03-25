Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The pandemic has turned people who fill often overlooked, low-paid jobs into unlikely heroes. They are also getting sick or dying. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Arturo Cabezas "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/VgUo265QDx 8 minutes ago Sarah "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/KoeaWLMjVn 12 minutes ago Tweeting by the pool "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/tweGwoRh4d 15 minutes ago Muzammil "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/66zluY3sam 16 minutes ago Geoff Rogers 🔶 #FBPE "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/840k8ddVVy 17 minutes ago Pablo "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT https://t.co/zy49v3Ugfz 19 minutes ago Raj Suman "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/RaYn73bOeb 26 minutes ago Rap boi "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" BY EMMA BUBOLA via New York Times https://t.co/HaJ5hF2LMl 26 minutes ago