Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line

Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The pandemic has turned people who fill often overlooked, low-paid jobs into unlikely heroes. They are also getting sick or dying.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Arturo8574

Arturo Cabezas "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/VgUo265QDx 8 minutes ago

geekgirly

Sarah "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/KoeaWLMjVn 12 minutes ago

by_the_pool

Tweeting by the pool "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/tweGwoRh4d 15 minutes ago

Muzammi71790900

Muzammil "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/66zluY3sam 16 minutes ago

GeoffRogersEU

Geoff Rogers 🔶 #FBPE "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/840k8ddVVy 17 minutes ago

PabloDataDS

Pablo "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT https://t.co/zy49v3Ugfz 19 minutes ago

rajsuman110

Raj Suman "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" by BY EMMA BUBOLA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/RaYn73bOeb 26 minutes ago

YaBoi37137010

Rap boi "Death of Store Clerk in Italy Highlights Contagion’s New Front Line" BY EMMA BUBOLA via New York Times https://t.co/HaJ5hF2LMl 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.