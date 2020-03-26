Over 500,000 volunteers to help Britain’s NHS cope with coronavirus outbreak
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () More than half a million people volunteered to help the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) since Tuesday to cope with the coronavirus crisis after a government appeal for volunteers.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that 405,000 people have signed up to be volunteers for the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
