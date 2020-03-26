Global  

Over 500,000 volunteers to help Britain’s NHS cope with coronavirus outbreak

France 24 Thursday, 26 March 2020
More than half a million people volunteered to help the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) since Tuesday to cope with the coronavirus crisis after a government appeal for volunteers.  
News video: PM: 405,000 people sign up as NHS volunteers

PM: 405,000 people sign up as NHS volunteers 01:05

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that 405,000 people have signed up to be volunteers for the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

