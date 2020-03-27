Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Coronavirus in Germany: Adidas, H&M to stop paying rent over outbreak closures

Coronavirus in Germany: Adidas, H&M to stop paying rent over outbreak closures

Deutsche Welle Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Big retailers in Germany say they plan to stop paying rent for stores that were told to close in order to slow the pandemic. Adidas is leading the charge, along with shoe chain Deichmann and Swedish clothing giant H&M.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.