Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide

RIA Nov. Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
0
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Earth Hour 2020

Earth Hour 2020 00:26

 Earth Hour is taking place at 8:30 p.m. on March 28.



SputnikInt

Sputnik Earth Hour 2020 worldwide https://t.co/Z78oy8swML 14 seconds ago

portaltopgyn

TopGyn Notícias Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide - https://t.co/uLW0e7E3sG 7 minutes ago

AliAlexAli1234

International Trading RT @Samir_Madani: I just explained to my 12yo daughter why it won’t be necessary to have “Earth Hour” right now due to the demand destructi… 2 hours ago

AdamSmi83682701

Adam Smith RT @PolypipeME: Yesterday was Earth Hour 2020, a worldwide movement organised by @World_Wildlife that calls for people to pause & turn thei… 3 hours ago

phil_vickerman

Phil vickerman RT @MerseysideGG: Did you take part in Earth Hour last night? Earth Hour is where for take an hour to switch off your lights in solidarity… 6 hours ago

MerseysideGG

Girlguiding Merseyside Did you take part in Earth Hour last night? Earth Hour is where for take an hour to switch off your lights in solid… https://t.co/ZCzclAgMQE 7 hours ago

PoliticZAR

Liberty Craig 🌐 @mynameisjerm Earth Hour is not a SA Government initiative. This is a worldwide annual event, been going on for a d… https://t.co/C0K4yZ5Ua7 9 hours ago

PolypipeME

Polypipe Middle East Yesterday was Earth Hour 2020, a worldwide movement organised by @World_Wildlife that calls for people to pause & t… https://t.co/VZUyer2Sj9 12 hours ago

