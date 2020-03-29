Global  

Coronavirus lockdown could last 'six months or more', warns UK chief medical officer

Coronavirus lockdown could last 'six months or more', warns UK chief medical officer

France 24 Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Britons may be subject to some form of lockdown measures for six months or longer, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said on Sunday,warning the country faces a second wave of coronavirus if they are lifted too quickly. 
 Boris Johnson's chief medical officer Chris Whitty is self-isolating after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

