Coronavirus: Italy extends lockdown until 'at least' April 12

France 24 Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Italy on Monday extended an economically crippling lockdown until "at least" mid-April to stem coronavirus infections that have claimed a world-leading 11,591 lives.
