Queen Elizabeth will ask Britain to show resolve against coronavirus in rare address

France 24 Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth will call on Britons to show the same resolve as their forebears and take on the challenge and disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak with good-humoured resolve when she makes an extremely rare address to rally the nation on Sunday.
News video: Queen to address nation over coronavirus crisis on Sunday night

Queen to address nation over coronavirus crisis on Sunday night 00:49

 The Queen is to address the nation on Sunday delivering a message about the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace has said.

