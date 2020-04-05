Global  

Ireland's PM Leo Varadkar re-registers as medical practitioner to help out during coronavirus crisis

Sunday, 5 April 2020
Former doctor Leo Varadkar has re-registered as a medical practitioner and will take a break from being Ireland's PM for one shift a week.
