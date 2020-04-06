Global  

Forest fire near Chernobyl boosts radiation level

SBS Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
A forest fire burning in the evacuated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant caused elevated radiation levels, according to local authorities. The blaze spread to about 100 hectares.
