UK PM Boris Johnson 'in charge' despite coronavirus hospitalisation

UK PM Boris Johnson ‘in charge’ despite coronavirus hospitalisation

France 24 Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in hospital in London on Monday suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, but Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson to remain in self-isolation as still experiencing coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson to remain in self-isolation as still experiencing coronavirus symptoms 01:46

 Boris Johnson has said that he will remain in self-isolation, having tested positive for coronavirus last week. In a video on social media, the Prime Minister said: “In my own case, although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a...

