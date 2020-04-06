Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > 'Bloody Diwali?' Netizens Rebuke Indian Journo for His Jibe About Firecrackers During Lighting Event

'Bloody Diwali?' Netizens Rebuke Indian Journo for His Jibe About Firecrackers During Lighting Event

RIA Nov. Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SputnikInt

Sputnik 'Bloody Diwali?' Netizens rebuke Indian journo for his jibe about firecrackers during lighting event https://t.co/NOgnlFjNBB 17 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut 'Bloody Diwali?' Netizens Rebuke Indian Journo for His Jibe About Firecrackers During Lighting Event… https://t.co/NtVX3Zzax4 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.