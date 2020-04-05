The Queen's coronavirus address: 'We will meet again'

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The sovereign promises "better days will return" in her address to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Queen to address nation over coronavirus crisis on Sunday night 00:49 The Queen is to address the nation on Sunday delivering a message about the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace has said.