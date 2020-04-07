Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > UK PM Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU but is not on ventilator

UK PM Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU but is not on ventilator

France 24 Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support when his coronavirus symptoms worsened, leaving his foreign minister to lead the government's response to the accelerating outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen | Oneindia News 01:31

 AS THE BATTLES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS RAGES ON, TENSION MOUNTS FOR UK AS PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON AS 10 DAYS AFTER TESTING POSITIVE, HE HAS BEEN SHIFTED TO THE ICU IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER HIS CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS WORSENED. JOHNSON WAS GIVEN OXYGEN LATE ON MONDAY AFTERNOON, BEFORE BEING TAKEN TO...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

News_1jl4

News_1jl4 Noticias Bitcoin Forex Health Fitness Live updates: Boris Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU; .. Washingtonpost - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - Crypto… https://t.co/Hlsh9jXMf5 9 minutes ago

travelinsreview

Travel Insurance Review Live updates: Boris Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU; China reports no new coronavirus deaths - The Washingto… https://t.co/y2dRU7cVUV 41 minutes ago

geehall1

George Hall RT @France24_en: UK PM Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU but is not on ventilator https://t.co/MmC3gFDLsP https://t.co/hVZXALDSXB 51 minutes ago

TameelirshadAge

Tameel Irshad | Kashmir Age Caronavirus Update: Boris Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU; China reports no new coronavirus deaths… https://t.co/G4zIQMAZlm 54 minutes ago

IreneWellman1

Irene Wellman RT @LesVDavis: Live updates: Boris Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU; China reports no new coronavirus deaths - The Washington Post ht… 1 hour ago

LesVDavis

News & Quotes Live updates: Boris Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU; China reports no new coronavirus deaths - The Washingto… https://t.co/8ul61eyfY9 1 hour ago

TakaoYOSHIDA6

TAKAO YOSHIDA UK PM Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU but is not on ventilator https://t.co/JK1k4YC0UO 1 hour ago

ZamanAlwslEn

ZamanAlwsl UK PM Johnson receives oxygen support in ICU but is not on ventilator https://t.co/uPmzEMZ8sA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.