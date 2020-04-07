Global  

PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson

France 24 Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
It's a shock to the entire nation, with the leader of the UK government first taken to hospital with coronavirus then placed in intensive care. François Picard's panel draws lessons from Covid-19 sweeping through 10 Downing Street and sidelining not just PM Boris Johnson but also many top advisors. Who's in charge? What's the strategy in the face of the pandemic? Can Britain's National Health Service rise to the challenge after decades of budget cuts? This as the death toll from Covid-19 in the UK already stands at more than 5,300.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

Boris Johnson moved to intensive care 00:42

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Downing Stret also said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “deputise where necessary” while the Prime Minister was in intensive care with Covid-19.

