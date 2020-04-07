PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's a shock to the entire nation, with the leader of the UK government first taken to hospital with coronavirus then placed in intensive care. François Picard's panel draws lessons from Covid-19 sweeping through 10 Downing Street and sidelining not just PM Boris Johnson but also many top advisors. Who's in charge? What's the strategy in the face of the pandemic? Can Britain's National Health Service rise to the challenge after decades of budget cuts? This as the death toll from Covid-19 in the UK already stands at more than 5,300. 👓 View full article

