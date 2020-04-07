PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () It's a shock to the entire nation, with the leader of the UK government first taken to hospital with coronavirus then placed in intensive care. François Picard's panel draws lessons from Covid-19 sweeping through 10 Downing Street and sidelining not just PM Boris Johnson but also many top advisors. Who's in charge? What's the strategy in the face of the pandemic? Can Britain's National Health Service rise to the challenge after decades of budget cuts? This as the death toll from Covid-19 in the UK already stands at more than 5,300.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Downing Stret also said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “deputise where necessary” while the Prime Minister was in intensive care with Covid-19.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Aminu Sambo RT @France24_en: ▶️ PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson https://t.co/yrlDpRFMjz https://t.co/YMOG9PhnSl 4 minutes ago
iboldnews PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson https://t.co/MJgox2SLwC 21 minutes ago
News PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson https://t.co/dLqMQufee7 #TheDebate https://t.co/eGT9ui3xqI 21 minutes ago
Andy Vermaut PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson https://t.co/2Y8YpSKXSI https://t.co/hb6rTMsril 21 minutes ago
GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson: It's a shock to the entire nation, with the leader o… https://t.co/cdNIMTbFQZ 25 minutes ago
FRANCE 24 English ▶️ PM in intensive care: The UK waits on Boris Johnson https://t.co/yrlDpRFMjz https://t.co/YMOG9PhnSl 37 minutes ago
François Picard RT @F24Debate: Who's in charge? What's the strategy in the face of the pandemic? Can Britain's National Health Service rise to the challeng… 40 minutes ago
The Debate – France 24 Who's in charge? What's the strategy in the face of the pandemic? Can Britain's National Health Service rise to the… https://t.co/PyhHmY3ETE 41 minutes ago