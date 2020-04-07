Coronavirus: Raab 'confident' prime minister will recover from illness Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Boris Johnson is described as a "fighter" after he was moved into intensive care on Monday evening. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 week ago UK PM Johnson 'stable' in intensive care, Raab 01:41 British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he was confident that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care would pull through because "he's a fighter". Raab was clear to point out that the lifting of the UK's current lockdown restrictions would be evidence based, but that the...

