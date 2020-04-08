Global  

Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive

BBC News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The bridge would normally have been busy but lockdown measures meant there was little traffic.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Bridge on Genoa to Florence road collapses

Bridge on Genoa to Florence road collapses 01:15

 A bridge on a normally busy road in northern Italy collapsed on Wednesday but only two drivers were caught up in the chaos, the fire brigade said.

