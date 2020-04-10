Paris’s Notre-Dame celebrates Good Friday with small ceremony, reflecting observances worldwide

Nearly a year after fire devastated Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, the city's Archbishop held a small ceremony there to mark Good Friday, praying that Easter's message of rebirth might bring comfort to a country stricken by the coronavirus pandemic. Emer McCarthy reports.
