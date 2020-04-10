Global  

Paris’s Notre-Dame celebrates Good Friday with small ceremony, reflecting observances worldwide

France 24 Friday, 10 April 2020
Although still damaged and scarred by fire, Notre-Dame cathedral came back to life as a centre for prayer in a Paris locked down against the coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters Studio
A message of hope at Notre Dame mass

A message of hope at Notre Dame mass 01:07

 Nearly a year after fire devastated Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, the city's Archbishop held a small ceremony there to mark Good Friday, praying that Easter's message of rebirth might bring comfort to a country stricken by the coronavirus pandemic. Emer McCarthy reports.

