Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > US Offers $10 Mln Reward for Info on Hezbollah Commander Muhammad Kawtharani - State Dept.

US Offers $10 Mln Reward for Info on Hezbollah Commander Muhammad Kawtharani - State Dept.

RIA Nov. Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lloydrobinson4

lloyd robinson RT @FBIMostWanted: It has been one year since 12-year-old Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet in the… 55 minutes ago

goldtoochunky

Cyrus RT @SputnikInt: US offers $10 mln reward for info on Hezbollah Commander Muhammad Kawtharani - State Dept. @StateDept https://t.co/bENJ8kF… 59 minutes ago

DefenceAz

DefenceAz #US offers massive reward for info on #Hezbollah commander https://t.co/4cBWUYJuv2 6 hours ago

MalatestaCarina

carina malatesta No money to save their own citizens but plenty for war machine. 💀 #USA US Offers Massive Reward for Info on Hezboll… https://t.co/lUmshixyad 6 hours ago

serengetisun

FreeAssangeNow 🌪 RT @NEWS_MAKER: US offers massive $10-million reward for information on a senior Hezbollah commander https://t.co/WrzUEPiHOX 10 hours ago

radiopratica

American Road Radio US Offers $10 Mln Reward for Info on #Hezbollah Commander Muhammad Kawtharani. United States is offering a reward… https://t.co/QuBHXNxqxB 11 hours ago

360CNN

A. Smith US offers massive rewards for Russian, Chinese DNA for likely #Bioweapons labs and now for info on Hezbollah cmdr.… https://t.co/YsFyeCf91C 12 hours ago

NEWS_MAKER

NEWS MAKER US offers massive $10-million reward for information on a senior Hezbollah commander https://t.co/WrzUEPiHOX 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.