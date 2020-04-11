You Might Like

Tweets about this lloyd robinson RT @FBIMostWanted: It has been one year since 12-year-old Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet in the… 55 minutes ago Cyrus RT @SputnikInt: US offers $10 mln reward for info on Hezbollah Commander Muhammad Kawtharani - State Dept. @StateDept https://t.co/bENJ8kF… 59 minutes ago DefenceAz #US offers massive reward for info on #Hezbollah commander https://t.co/4cBWUYJuv2 6 hours ago carina malatesta No money to save their own citizens but plenty for war machine. 💀 #USA US Offers Massive Reward for Info on Hezboll… https://t.co/lUmshixyad 6 hours ago FreeAssangeNow 🌪 RT @NEWS_MAKER: US offers massive $10-million reward for information on a senior Hezbollah commander https://t.co/WrzUEPiHOX 10 hours ago American Road Radio US Offers $10 Mln Reward for Info on #Hezbollah Commander Muhammad Kawtharani. United States is offering a reward… https://t.co/QuBHXNxqxB 11 hours ago A. Smith US offers massive rewards for Russian, Chinese DNA for likely #Bioweapons labs and now for info on Hezbollah cmdr.… https://t.co/YsFyeCf91C 12 hours ago NEWS MAKER US offers massive $10-million reward for information on a senior Hezbollah commander https://t.co/WrzUEPiHOX 13 hours ago