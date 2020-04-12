Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > 'Devastating Impact of Virus' Cited by UK Political Parties Amid Urgent Calls to Recall Parliament

'Devastating Impact of Virus' Cited by UK Political Parties Amid Urgent Calls to Recall Parliament

RIA Nov. Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KittyOwner_Club

Раттана Женг Марай® 'Devastating Impact of Virus' Cited by UK Political Parties Amid Urgent Calls to Recall Parliament: https://t.co/aEvtn9WwBQ via @SputnikInt 59 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: 'Devastating impact of virus' cited by UK political parties amid urgent calls to recall parliament https://t.co/QjpDd6vChK 2 hours ago

zzharki

paradise 'Devastating impact of virus' cited by UK political parties amid urgent calls to recall parliament… https://t.co/NaQi0I1MVk 3 hours ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik 'Devastating impact of virus' cited by UK political parties amid urgent calls to recall parliament https://t.co/QjpDd6vChK 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.