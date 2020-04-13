Case Closed? Chinese Scientists Say Mysterious Asteroid Oumuamua is Part of Destroyed Planet Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this FRANCESCO CARDELLINI RT @SputnikInt: Case closed? Chinese scientists say mysterious asteroid Oumuamua is part of destroyed planet https://t.co/o4kCgpG4Yp 15 minutes ago Sputnik Case closed? Chinese scientists say mysterious asteroid Oumuamua is part of destroyed planet https://t.co/o4kCgpG4Yp 1 hour ago Zyite.com Case Closed? Chinese Scientists Say Mysterious Asteroid Oumuamua is Part of Destroyed Planet https://t.co/26PduD6sK8 2 hours ago mlnangalama via @PerilofAfrica Case Closed? Chinese Scientists Say Mysterious Asteroid Oumuamua is Part of Destroyed Planet: I… https://t.co/STLNPuFX9v 2 hours ago Craig Hooper My neighbour has informed me that the Coronavirus was created by Harvard scientists working for the Chinese Governm… https://t.co/zlfTP4ps9S 5 days ago