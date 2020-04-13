Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > UK coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000

UK coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000

SBS Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
UK finance minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly told colleagues GDP could shrink by up to 30 per cent this quarter because of the coronavirus lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: More Than 1,300 Deaths Reported Across Nassau, Suffolk Counties

Coronavirus Update: More Than 1,300 Deaths Reported Across Nassau, Suffolk Counties 00:44

 The coronavirus is spreading across Long Island like wildfire.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TRUMPMOVEMENTUS

TRUMP MOVEMENT UK to remain in lockdown as coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000 https://t.co/hWa0bsQTOq 20 seconds ago

ddek8124343

Daniel Hodges#FBPE RT @GrahameLucas: UK to remain in lockdown as coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000 https://t.co/5jxQMMOvfX 3 minutes ago

GrahameLucas

Grahame Lucas #FBPE #FBR #RejoinEU UK to remain in lockdown as coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000 https://t.co/5jxQMMOvfX 4 minutes ago

MargaretWente

post Margaret Wente RT @Reuters: UK to remain in lockdown as coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000 https://t.co/muraMQtxg0 https://t.co/taGnBpp8M7 9 minutes ago

JAEdinburgh

Baroness d'Jockistan RT @ReutersUK: UK coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000, government grapples with economic toll https://t.co/FPGlZ2UWJg https://t.co/sD3bMhT… 24 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk UK to remain in lockdown as coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000 https://t.co/tzX1uAgebF 26 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK UK coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000, government grapples with economic toll https://t.co/FPGlZ2UWJg https://t.co/sD3bMhTtKj 32 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee UK Coronavirus Deaths Rise above 11,000, Government Grapples with Economic Toll https://t.co/skTB1E76RX https://t.co/YSvxoaFyEs 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.