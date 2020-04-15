Global  

Zoo May Feed Animals to Animals as Funds Dry Up in Pandemic

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The zoo, in Germany, said its drastic plan would only be a last resort. One animal would be spared until the end, it said, a nearly 12-foot polar bear called Vitus.
