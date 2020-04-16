War veteran Captain Tom raises millions for health workers

A 99-year-old war veteran from England has been using his walking frame to raise money for UK health workers battling coronavirus. Captain Tom Moore initially wanted to raise 1,000 pounds but ended up raising 12 million.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Facebook.com/groups/4575411 be uncensored scotl RT @EUwatchers: A 99-year-old war veteran from England has been using his walking frame to raise money for UK health... https://t.co/6rQKqI… 44 seconds ago EUwatch A 99-year-old war veteran from England has been using his walking frame to raise money for UK health...… https://t.co/aL8HPXhGCT 2 minutes ago karlheinzbergem RT @dwnews: Captain Tom Moore wanted to raise 1,000 pounds for UK health workers by completing a 100-lap walk around his garden. He ended… 6 minutes ago Stephanie Danyluk-Fernando Doing Good: WWII veteran, 99, raises millions for health workers by walking his U.K. garden | National Post https://t.co/n4ZmqYoQrD 17 minutes ago