War veteran Captain Tom raises millions for health workers

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A 99-year-old war veteran from England has been using his walking frame to raise money for UK health workers battling coronavirus. Captain Tom Moore initially wanted to raise 1,000 pounds but ended up raising 12 million.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 99-year-old army veteran raises over £2 million for NHS

99-year-old army veteran raises over £2 million for NHS 00:47

 A 99-year-old army veteran, Captain Tom Moore, has raised over 1 million pounds for the NHS.

