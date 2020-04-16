Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > EU Commission President offers 'heartfelt apology' to Italy

EU Commission President offers 'heartfelt apology' to Italy

euronews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
EU Commission President offers 'heartfelt apology' to Italy
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: EU Commission President offers 'heartfelt apology' to Italy, as MEPs debate coronavirus response

EU Commission President offers 'heartfelt apology' to Italy, as MEPs debate coronavirus response 02:05

 EU Commission President offers 'heartfelt apology' to Italy, as MEPs debate coronavirus response

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jjsalmo

(((JJSALMO))) 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 RT @BBCkatyaadler: The EU Commission President chose her words carefully in apology to Italy today. She said "too many were not there when… 44 seconds ago

ZoeHollands

Zoe Hollands RT @Channel4News: “Too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning.” EU Commission President Ursula… 1 minute ago

Davidfi22153981

David fitch RT @Michael_Heaver: Von Der Leyen grovelling to Italy shows you how worried Commission are about prospect of Quitaly. Italian support for e… 2 minutes ago

MichelMercury

MichelMercury RT @BBCWorld: "Too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning" European Commission President Ursul… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.