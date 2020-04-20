Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warns against rushing to loosen coronavirus restrictions

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warns against rushing to loosen coronavirus restrictions

Deutsche Welle Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Germany's leader condemned what she sees as rampant discussions in Germany's federal states about loosening coronavirus restrictions. She urged caution and discipline to avoid increasing transmission levels again.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19

Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19 01:20

 Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_HasAVoice

Shim RT @AFP: #UPDATE German Chancellor Angela #Merkel urges discipline in the fight against the #coronavirus pandemic, warning her country was… 4 minutes ago

jotheesssivan

Jotheess RT @business: German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the country should not move too quickly with the easing of its social distancing… 17 minutes ago

Owiraowira

Owira Otieno RT @ronkusgege: “The chancellor’s rigor in collating information, her honesty in stating what is not yet known, and her composure are payin… 38 minutes ago

bnacharya1

Bholanath Acharya Chancellor Angela Merkel, doctorate in quantum chemistry and research scientist before entering into politics, has… https://t.co/zC5HcGK9Tr 47 minutes ago

caz_feck

Carol Braithwaite 🇪🇺🔶️#RejoinEU🐟 RT @GermanyInCanada: .@TheAtlantic: "Angela Merkel Is Germany’s Scientist in Chief: The chancellor’s rigor in collating information, her ho… 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.