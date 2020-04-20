Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warns against rushing to loosen coronavirus restrictions

Germany's leader condemned what she sees as rampant discussions in Germany's federal states about loosening coronavirus restrictions. She urged caution and discipline to avoid increasing transmission levels again.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shim RT @AFP: #UPDATE German Chancellor Angela #Merkel urges discipline in the fight against the #coronavirus pandemic, warning her country was… 4 minutes ago Jotheess RT @business: German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the country should not move too quickly with the easing of its social distancing… 17 minutes ago Owira Otieno RT @ronkusgege: “The chancellor’s rigor in collating information, her honesty in stating what is not yet known, and her composure are payin… 38 minutes ago Bholanath Acharya Chancellor Angela Merkel, doctorate in quantum chemistry and research scientist before entering into politics, has… https://t.co/zC5HcGK9Tr 47 minutes ago Carol Braithwaite 🇪🇺🔶️#RejoinEU🐟 RT @GermanyInCanada: .@TheAtlantic: "Angela Merkel Is Germany’s Scientist in Chief: The chancellor’s rigor in collating information, her ho… 49 minutes ago